Mt. Rose, Tahoe Meadows area to get trailhead upgrades

The Mount Rose and Tahoe Meadows areas are getting upgrades. Mike Peron

Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Six projects in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, including Mount Rose and Tahoe Meadows area improvements.

The Forest Service said the projects will improve visitor experience by reducing deferred maintenance backlogs and enhancing aging recreational infrastructure.

The service received over $1.5 million for the following projects selected for this first round of funding.

The projects include:

Mt. Rose and Tahoe Meadows Restroom Reconstruction — This project on the Carson Ranger District will replace and repair restrooms and parking facilities at two trailheads located on Nevada State Route 431 (Mount Rose Highway).

Campground and Trailhead Site Feature Replacement — This project will replace damaged and unsafe site features (e.g. picnic tables, fire rings, pedestal grills, etc.) that are at the end of their service life at campgrounds and trailheads throughout the Forest.

Wilderness Trails Maintenance — This project will address the backlog of deferred trail maintenance on wilderness trails on the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District as well as the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area by replacing signs and repairing damaged trails.

Galena Creek Visitor Center Weather Station Replacement — This project on the Carson Ranger District will replace the visitor center’s damaged weather station.

Lamoille Canyon Road Pavement Preservation — This project on the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District will reshape and repave the Roads End parking lot at the end of Lamoille Canyon Road.

Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway Center Deferred Maintenance — This project will address the backlog of deferred building maintenance on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area by repairing and replacing compromised structural items at the visitor center, education building and amphitheater.

“As we implement Great American Outdoors Act funding across the Forest, our highest priorities are those projects that reduce deferred maintenance, are ready to implement and provide the greatest immediate benefit to the public,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger.

Dunkelberger added that projects will soon be advertised to contractors with anticipated award dates by July 2021. Construction schedules will be proposed and will likely happen late summer or fall of 2021 or summer of 2022. During project implementation, portions of the recreation site or facility may be closed or restricted.

Signed into law in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act provides funding that will improve conditions, update and repair aging infrastructure and enhance visitor experiences. This Act has been approved for funding through 2025.

Each year forests submit projects for consideration using the following criteria:

Reduction of deferred maintenance

Promote Sustainability

Improve visitor experiences

Contribute to rural development

For more information about The Great American Outdoors Act, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa .

For more information on the forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf .