Mt. Rose to host Western Regional High School Championships
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — High school athletes from across the west will compete March 10-12 in the Western Regional High School Championships at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe coordinated by Far West Skiing.
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard sanctioned event brings together the top high school racers in the western half of the United States to compete for their state in a championship format event, racing giant slalom and slalom.
Competitors expected to participate will come from high schools in Oregon, Nevada, California, Wyoming, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota. GS events will take place March 11 on the Silver Dollar ski trail, with slalom competitions scheduled on March 12 on Sunrise Bowl.
“We’re excited to host the Western Regional High School Championships, and to welcome high school ski racers from across the west to Mt. Rose,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director in a press release. “Coming off an Olympic season, it will be fun to watch some of the up and coming talent from across the country compete in GS and slalom events.”
The Western Regional High School Championships return this year, after a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Teams consist of 12 men and 12 women, with top six finishers of each run contributing to the team score. Combined times count toward individual standings, with awards going to the top three men’s teams, top three women’s teams, top three combined teams, top five GS men, Top 5 SL men, top 5 GS women, and top five SL women.
