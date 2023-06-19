Mt. Tallac High School celebrates graduates

Marcos Godoy, JD Cotto, Pat Harnett, Elise Miller, Amalia Jiminez

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Trustees, with Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler, recognized and accepted the Mt. Tallac High School graduating seniors along with graduating Adult Education students and hundreds of well wishers and family members at South Tahoe aHigh School’s Viking Stadium Friday, June 16.

Marcos Lechuga Godoy led the salute to the flag and Juan Cotto sang a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner on a flawless sunny morning. Principal Pat Harnett and graduating senior Kevin Ruiz Rico welcomed the 26 Mt. Tallac graduating seniors and Director of Advancement Frank Gerdeman welcomed the nine adult education graduates.

Aarianna Guillen, Dustin Huggins, Pamela Johnson Provided

Graduating senior Pamela Johnson’s speech, “Beauty and the Struggle,” highlighted the struggles everyone went through to be honored on the stage as well as the fun the class had through their years at Mt. Tallac.

Adult Education graduate Marta Mendoza addressed the Mt. Tallac graduating seniors and drew the analogy between the eagle being the symbol of strength and courage and the strength and courage that it took for the students to earn their degrees. Ms. Mendoza reminded the seniors that “your diploma is a lit match and you are the kindling”.

Principal Harnett expressed sincere pride in the graduating students and noted that “at Mt Tallac, each of our graduates found or made their own path to get to the culmination of their 13 years of compulsory education. They are proud to have reached this point in their life and are prepared and excited for their next steps after graduation.”