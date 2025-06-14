Mt. Tallac High School, El Dorado County Adult School celebrate 2025 graduates in heartfelt ceremony

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On the evening of June 11, 2025, Mt. Tallac High School and El Dorado County Adult School held their joint graduation ceremony at the picturesque Lake Tahoe Community College. The event was a joyful and emotional celebration, marked by heartfelt speeches, proud families, and a strong sense of community.

The ceremony honored the achievements of students who overcame challenges, embraced growth, and supported one another along the way. Families, friends, educators, and community members gathered to applaud the graduates’ perseverance and success.

“It was a beautiful ceremony filled with laughter, tears, and pride,” said a faculty member in attendance. “The energy and turnout were incredible — a true reflection of the dedication these students and their families have shown.”

Among the many moving moments of the night, student speakers reflected on their journeys at Mt. Tallac and the impact of the school community:

“When we started at Tallac together, our bond grew even stronger. Tallac gave us the space to figure out who we are and where we’re going. It gave us the opportunity to thrive — with amazing staff, life-changing programs, and a truly inclusive environment. Our incredible staff helped guide us, and along the way, our friendship flourished even more.” — Heidi Rohrbacher & Haleigh Turner (“The Dynamic Duo”)

“I also wouldn’t be standing here without the people who stepped in when life felt too heavy to carry alone. Mt. Tallac High School — my teachers, counselors, and staff — saw me as more than just a student. Even when I struggled, they supported me and never gave up. Their acceptance gave me a place to heal, grow, and move forward.” — Connor Boyle (“A Letter to My Father”)

Mt. Tallac High School and El Dorado County Adult School extend their heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2025. Their stories of resilience and triumph are a powerful reminder of the strength within every student, and the community that uplifts them.