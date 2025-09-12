Names of arrested in multiagency operation release

Update as of Friday, Sept. 12: On September 11, 2025, law enforcement agencies executed numerous search and arrest warrants in El Dorado County, California; Alpine County, California; Douglas County, Nevada; and Washoe County, Nevada as part of Operation Daisy Cutter. This investigation is a multi-agency, multi-year effort targeting cartel-supplied gangs in the Tahoe bi-state region. Its mission is to disrupt gang activity, reduce violent crime, and hold cartel-linked leaders, members, and associates accountable. The takedown is also part of a nationwide FBI initiative against cartel-backed criminal enterprises.

The prosecutions are being led by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, which obtained 20 of the warrants.

The operations saw search warrants served on seven locations in South Lake Tahoe, with six additional locations in neighboring jurisdictions. At the time of this press release, the operation netted 10 arrests in California and five in Nevada.

Subjects arrested in this operation are as follows:

Jaxon Babson: 24 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Dakota Bertram: 29 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Carlos Estrada: 26 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Ernesto Estrada: 24 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Robert Brown: 29 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Amber Walker: 28 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Kaela Horse-Berreman: 36 years old, of Markleeville, CA

Roberto Guzman: 61 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Guadalupe Neri: 28 years old, of Reno, NV

Noah Paul: 26 years old, of Gardnerville, NV

Toby Paul: 20 years old, of Gardnerville, NV

Josue Jacquez: 26 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Levi Hayes: 24 years old, of Reno, NV

Joshua Van Roy: 38 years old, of So Lake Tahoe

Kayli Koffer: 24 years old, of Reno, NV

The defendants in this case are presumed innocent until proven guilty. They face a variety of charges, including possession of cocaine for sale, possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of ketamine for sale, illegal sale of firearms, and probation violation (not all charges applicable to all defendants).

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served one of the warrants at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Maplewood Dr., in Minden, Nevada. Brothers Noah and Toby Paul were arrested on fugitive arrest warrants out of El Dorado County. Both brothers will remain in custody until they are extradited to California.

The prosecutions are being led by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, which obtained 20 of the warrants. Partner agencies include the District Attorneys’ Offices of Alpine County, Douglas County, Carson City, and Washoe County, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Together, these offices are coordinating a unified response to dismantle violent, predatory organizations that endanger community safety.

The defendants in this case, who are presumed innocent until proven guilty, include Norteño gang leaders and associates accused of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl while attempting to recruit middle and high school students. Some reportedly exploited male recruits to gain access to underage girls.

Others include individuals deported in March 2025 who now face felony warrants if they return, members of outlaw motorcycle gangs such as the Devil’s Disciples and the Pissed Off Bastards of Bloomington (POBOB) who deserted military service after falsely claiming Army Infantry experience, and gang members connected to fatal overdoses.

“These actions are not related to immigration enforcement,” the City of South Lake Tahoe said on instagram.

Officials also asked the public to keep a safe distance if they see police activity in their area.