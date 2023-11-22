Multiple agencies respond to crash on Mount Rose
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Multiple agencies responded to a two vehicle head-on collision on Mount Rose and College Drive at approximately 6:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the collision, which saw there people transported to Renown Regional Medical Center, according to NLTFPD.
It is still unclear if alcohol or weather were factors in accident.
Mount Rose was closed off to traffic, but was reopened again at approximately 10:27 p.m.
“Thank you to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol for your assistance and support,” said NLTFPD via Facebook.
