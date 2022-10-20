 Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail

Ashleigh Goodwin / agoodwin@tahoedailytribune.com
Police presence at Kahle and U.S. Highway 50 Thursday night.
Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said.

Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier.

“We had a fentanyl exposure to several of our employees,” said Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges. “The scene is safe and our employees are being treated and recovering. There is no risk to the public, the exposure was contained. We are monitoring all involved.”

Agencies from around the region responded with Narcan, which is used to counteract an opiate overdose, according to news reports.

Police presence at Kahle and Highway 50
Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Police presence at Kahle and Highway 50, view from Kahle community center.
Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune
