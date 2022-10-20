Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said.
Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier.
“We had a fentanyl exposure to several of our employees,” said Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges. “The scene is safe and our employees are being treated and recovering. There is no risk to the public, the exposure was contained. We are monitoring all involved.”
Agencies from around the region responded with Narcan, which is used to counteract an opiate overdose, according to news reports.
