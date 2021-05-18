Multiple drivers stopped for violating turn restrictions in South Tahoe

A CHP officer warns a motorist about violating the right hand turn restriction at N. Upper Truckee Road and U.S. Highway 50. Provided

CHP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Multiple vehicles were stopped Sunday, most of them Lake Tahoe visitors, for violating the new turn restrictions in South Lake Tahoe.

The pilot program is designed to alleviate traffic in residential South Tahoe neighborhoods. By not allowing right hand turns for westbound travelers at for N. Upper Truckee and Sawmill roads at U.S. Highway 50, travel apps are not supposed to route traffic through those neighborhoods.

But not all the apps were on the same page on Sunday.

The South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol said officers stopped 12 vehicles, including nine registered to out of town addresses, and let them off with warnings. Eleven of the vehicles were stopped at N. Upper Truckee.

“We gave lots of warnings but no citations yet,” said CHP Officer Ruth Loehr from the South Lake Tahoe office. “Not all of the mapping apps were showing the change so we’re trying to be as fair as possible.”

Multiple road signs were installed in the first week of May to warn motorists of the pilot program, which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays and holidays that fall on Mondays through Oct. 31. If the pilot program works, the full program featuring 21 turn restrictions may be put into action during the winter season.

CHP said they have received a lot of feedback.

“There is definitely some push back from locals and we have received some complaints here at the office,” added CHP Lt. Ken Nelson. “However, most of the feedback we have received has been supportive of the project and its goal to ease traffic in the neighborhoods. Also, there were no traffic accidents attributed to the left turns which is an important data point we are monitoring. So far it is going well.”