Multiple DUI arrests after St. Patrick’s Day enforcement operation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD) conducted extra traffic enforcement during St. Patrick’s Day, resulting in multiple arrests. Three local residents were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) during traffic stops. Two of the three individuals arrested had suspected blood alcohol concentrations which were twice the legal limit. These arrests were made as part of SLTPD’s continued efforts to ensure the safety of the community and reduce impaired driving on the roads.

In addition to the DUI arrests, the Patrol Division made two other arrests. One South Lake Tahoe resident was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, and another individual was taken into custody for being drunk in public and in possession of drugs.

The SLTPD remains committed to addressing impaired driving, domestic violence, and public safety issues within the community.

Residents are reminded to always designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service when celebrating to ensure the safety of themselves and others.