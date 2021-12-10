Multiple feet of snow expected at Tahoe as next storm looms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The pray for snow parties and dances have worked, feet of snow are on the way to Lake Tahoe.

Friday and Saturday may be good days to get gas for the snowblowers, stock up on groceries and supplies and winterize your home and vehicle.

After an appetizer of a snow storm moved through this week dumping several inches of snow on the mountains the main course is set to blanket the Sierra.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter storm watch that goes into effect at 11 p.m. Saturday and lasts through Tuesday Dec. 14 for possible multiple feet of snow.

The service says 1 to 4 feet of snow is possible for Lake Tahoe and 3 to 6 feet for the surrounding mountains.





Mountain travel will be difficult to say the least as the storm taps into a slow moving atmospheric river.

“Travel across the Sierra is expected to be extremely slow if not impossible at times due to heavy snow beginning Sunday for those areas near and north of U.S. Highway 50, spreading

south with all Sierra travel affected by Monday,” the service said. “We are looking at feet of snow with blended probabilistic guidance indicating a 90-100% chance of 2-plus

feet and a 70-90% chance of 4-plus feet in the high Sierra … with 2-plus feet in the Tahoe Basin.”

Thundersnow is possible Monday into Tuesday which could ramp up snowfall rates.

Strong winds will also accompany the storm making waves up to 4 feet on the lake and impacting travel with whiteout conditions. Winds could reach 100 mph on Sierra ridges.

For information on road conditions and chain controls, visit nvroads.com or call 511.