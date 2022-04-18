Multiple feet of snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Mountain Resort, after being closed Wednesday through Saturday, featured soft turns under bluebird skies on Sunday.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds and snow returns on Tuesday to Lake Tahoe and a bigger, wetter storm is expected later in the week.

Strong winds and up to a foot of heavy, wet snow are in the Tuesday forecast.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a pair of advisories, one for winter weather and the other for strong winds.

The winter advisory starts at 2 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through 11 a.m. while the lake wind advisory starts at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts for 24 hours.

Traveling over mountain passes on Tuesday may be impacted by snow with 6-12 inches expected above 7,000 feet west of California State Route 89. The service said the greatest impact will be felt on Donner, Echo and Mount Rose summits.

Three inches of snow are expected at lake level with heavier snow on the West Shore.

Winds are expected to reach triple digits on Sierra ridges and will be in the 15-25 mph range with gusts up to 40 mph on the lake.

The southwest winds will stoke waves up to 4 feet on the eastern shores making conditions hazardous for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

A bigger, colder storm is on track to bring much more precipitation and another round of strong winds later in the week.

The latest snowfall projections from Wednesday to Friday “continue to point to a solid 1-2 feet along the Sierra with locally up to 3 feet where convective bands develop,” the service said. “Highest totals favor that part of the Sierra from Sonora Pass to the Tahoe Basin, with 6 to 12 inches for the Tahoe Basin.”