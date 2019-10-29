Multiple road delays on Highway 50 expected this week at Lake Tahoe

Delays are expected this week on U.S. Highway 50.

Provided

Expect many travel delays this week as Caltrans works to make progress on U.S. Highway 50 and other projects.

On Highway 50, between Newtown Road and Flagpole Gun Mount, traffic will be narrowed to one-way traffic control from Monday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

There will also be one-way traffic from Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon on Friday of this week.

Work is also continuing on the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct replacement project that is set to be completed in the fall of 2020. Drivers should expect up to 20 minute delays at the bridge.

From State Route 267 Brockway Summit to the State Route 28 junction, there will be multiple one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday

Caltrans said in a press release that project delays, “are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes.”

For updates, including unexpected schedule changes, call 1-800-427-7623 or visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.