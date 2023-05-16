Music in the Park summer concert series set to kickoff in June; Sponsorships sought

Music in the Park at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Music in the Park summer concert series at Tahoe Paradise Park will kickoff next month and event organizers are asking for sponsorships to help cover the costs.

The long-running concert series, that will be organized this year for the first time by Meyers Mountain Market, has four Friday concert dates set so far, June 23 (Bison — an acoustic string band), July 28 (Mescalito — mountain rock ‘n’ roll), Aug. 11 (Jelly Bread — desert twang, urban funk, rock) and Sept. 1 (Boot Juice — river rock, Americana).

The primary goal of the Music In The Park is to provide a space for the Meyers and South Lake Tahoe communities to gather together.

“It’s a great time to enjoy the beautiful scenery, catch up with neighbors, let the kids roam free, all while getting groovy to hand-picked local Tahoe/Reno bands,” said organizer Kree Abravanel.

The estimated attendance per event is between 600-800.

Established as a nonprofit, SunSnow Event Co. (DBA, Meyers Mountain Market) is hosting the concert series and is financially responsible for payment to the bands and all expenses associated with the event.

Sponsors and donations are being sought to help facilitate the cost and to secure the event for years to come. Donations will also help Meyers Mountain Market make some unexpected large purchases this year. The market is expected to open for the season on June 7 at Tahoe Paradise Park.

Donations will be used to purchase a generator for market musicians, as power to the lower parking lot is not available due to the bridge construction taking place; and a Conex box is needed in order to store all of MMM’s equipment; tables, chairs, pop-up booths, signage, etc.Donations can be made at https://www.meyersmtnmarket.org/sponsor , Venmo @MeyersMountainMarketchecks or checks may be mailed to SunSnow Event Company, Attn: Kree Abravanel, 1724 Bakersfield Ct., South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 96150.