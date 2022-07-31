Music legends booked for Truckee concerts

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will come to Truckee on Aug. 14.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater.

At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that began as a teenager in the 1950’s.

“It’s weird,” said Clinton in a news release. “Because everything’s getting so hot. I mean, the shows are selling out. The band is hot. It’s been great having a chance to see what the young kids are doing and how to make that work within the P-Funk band, and we’ve come up with some new things that’s really working.”

Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic group includes his son, daughter, and several of his grandchildren.

“I’m ready to retire, but it’s getting so interesting out here with the people loving all the different things we’re doing,” added Clinton. “But it’s their turn now. I’ve just got to get them together to make sure they keep going, because they’re not retiring.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Clinton said he still feels like he did in the 1950s and ’60s, when he was just starting out.

“That’s what’s confusing,” he said. “It’s still exciting. We were actually inspired to do the new Parliament album we have out, ‘Medicaid Fraud Dogg.’ And people took to it so well; you just feel like you can do it again.”

While he may be saying goodbye to the road, Clinton said he plans on continuing to work in studio.

“I’m gonna keep doing that,” Clinton said. “I’m gonna keep producing and do some cartoons. I’m in that ‘Trolls 2’ movie. And then you’ve got Samuel L. Jackson playing me in this movie about Neil Bogart at Casablanca, ‘Spinning Gold.'”

Advance tickets for $60 are available for purchase in person at New Moon Natural Food in Truckee and Tahoe City, Recycled Records in Reno, The Buttermuffin in South Lake Tahoe, and online at http://www.Ticketweb.com . There is a $10 increase in prices on the day of the show.

George Clinton’s Farewell Tour is being presented by Late-Nite Productions and One Vision Entertainment Group. Group. The show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14. Doors open at 3 p.m.

In September, Late-Nite Productions will bring another legendary act to Truckee River Regional Park. The 2022 Bigga Bagga Riddim Tour will roll through Truckee on Sept. 22, bringing UB40, The Original Wailers, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain to the park.

Tickets are available for $65. Doors open at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome and children 6 and under are free. This event will have a festival like atmosphere complete with world-class music, local vendors, food trucks, beer and wine, beverages and live art.

UB40 are an English reggae and pop band, formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England. The band has had more than 50 singles in the United Kingdom Singles Chart, and has also achieved considerable international success. They have been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times, and in 1984 were nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group. UB40 have sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

With massive hits like “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” UB40 became one of the biggest names in pop music in the 1980s and ’90s.

The Wailers rose to fame as Bob Marley’s band, and today are led by Al Anderson.

Maxi Priest scored huge hits like “Close to You” by bringing together the sounds of reggae with R&B, while Big Mountain’s cover of “Baby, I Love Your Way” brought their sun-soaked sound to the masses.

For more information, visit lateniteproductions.com/events/ .

Truckee River Regional Park also hosts its Music in the Park series from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Cover band Down the Rabbit Hole will be next to perform at the free series.

For a full list of bands, visit http://www.tdrpd.org/219/Music-in-the-Park .