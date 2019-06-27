Music on the Beach free summer concert series starts Friday in Kings Beach

Music on the Beach will include nine free concerts over 10 weeks presenting a wide variety of music genres with local and regional performers.

Provided

It’s hard to have a better Friday night in Tahoe than one spent on the beach with good live music and plenty of good beer.

That is essentially the recipe for the Music on the Beach free concert series, which kicks off in Kings Beach on Friday.

The annual concert series bring free shows to the North Shore every Friday, June 28 through Aug. 30.

Truckee-based band Coburn Station will be on hand to get the series started Friday. As we wrote back in January, the band’s sound is jamband-ish, and the only reason for the “ish” qualifier is because of Coburn Station’s ability to pay homage to a classic sound while owning it in its own right.

The music runs from 6-8:30 p.m.

Along with the great tunes (check out their website, http://www.coburnstation.net, where you can listen to tracks from their debut album “Coming Home”) the Music on the Beach series also boasts beer for purchase from Alibi Ale Works, a fantastic local brewery, as well as wine and soda. Outside alcohol is prohibited, so leave the cooler at home.

Local food vendors will be onsite serving up delicious food options from 6-9 p.m.

The Music on the Beach series takes place in Kings Beach State Recreation Area. The series continues next Friday, July 5, with a performance by Boca do Rio.

Head to northtahoebusiness.org for information, including a complete lineup for this summer’s series.