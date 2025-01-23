Must-hit spots on the mountain

This is a full list of all the on-mountain, unique, or can’t miss bars, restaurants, and parties everyone is sure to have a good time. Each of Tahoe’s ski resorts is known for something that makes the experience there unlike anywhere else. And while each has its own extensive list of ski and snowboard opportunities, each has also created a reputation based on the ability to let loose, laugh with friends and enjoy the weekends with delicious drinks and food. Don’t hit the slopes without checking these places out!

Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows

Tram Car Bar is in a restored 70’s era Palisades Tahoe tram cabin and had made its home on the Olympic House deck. There are drinks served as the Palisades Tahoe Aerial Tram soars overhead. The tram is a 7,000-pound silver cabin and is perfect for a photo-op.

The Chalet at Alpine Meadows is an on-mountain Bavarian-style beer garden with signature Frankfurter, Bratwurst, and six different beers on tap. There is seating available in booths or on the deck in the sun.

Ice Bar is located at the base of the Sherwood Chair on the backside of Alpine and features lounge chairs with cold beverages and barbecued bratwurst.

Last Chair Bar is located in the Alpine Lodge and offers a wide variety of après favorites. Ask the bartender about the Mug Club for a custom pint glass and a beer.

Alpine Bar is located in the Base Lodge and is a full bar featuring six beers on tap and a variety of specialty cocktails. Try the Local’s Lemonade or the Tahoe Toddy.

Le Chamois & The Loft Bar located in Palisades Tahoe’s historic base village, behind the Parallel Sport Shop featuring pizza, beer, wine, and good times.

Terrace Bar is located at High Camp and features a panoramic view from 8,200 feet elevation serving drinks Sunday-Tuesday.

Granite Bistro also has an 8,200 feet view through floor to ceiling windows atop the mountains with pizza, wings, salads, and drinks.

https://www.palisadestahoe.com/mountain-information/hours-of-operation

Palisades Tahoe is also home of the Tahoe Live concert this year. With Lil Wayne and Diplo running the show, this is a snowy music filled event no one should miss! This concert is on December 14 & 15th in the village of the resort.

Visit https://tahoelive.net/passes for more information and tickets.

Sugar Bowl

Mid Mountain Café & Bar is located mid-mountain and includes meals like their signature sticky buns, mac n cheese or in-house smoked BBQ. The lodge also has happy hour at the bar upstairs 7 days a week from 2:30-3:30pm.

Belt Room Bar is located in the Village Lodge and serves American classics along with cold beer, cocktails or wine with a beautiful mountain view. And new this year, the bar will now have high-end tequila selections!

https://www.sugarbowl.com/dining

Sierra-at-Tahoe

360 Smokehouse BBQ is at the top of the mountain providing incredible views of the lake and the Sierra’s from 8, 852 feet in the sky. The menu features BBQ sandwiches, St. Louis Style Ribs, pulled pork or Tri-tip, with jalapeno maple cornbread and coleslaw on the side.

Baja Grill is an all taco menu with carne asada and shishito peppers or shrimp, black bean pico and diablo sauce or kimchi and chef’s mushrooms. Served on an artisan tortilla and with queso! This spot is best known for the colorful Adirondack chairs outside perfect for soaking up the sun and sipping down a beer or margarita.

Corkscrew Bar is located within the Solstice Eatery and features signature cocktails and organic spirits. Weather permitting, there are also fire pits on the outdoor extensions of the bar to sit by and enjoy the drinks.

Golden Bear Terrace serves craft beer, craft cocktails and California wine or fights the slope hunger with burgers and hot dogs located outside Mama’s Kitchen at the Main Lodge.

The Sierra Pub is known for live music, happy hour food + drink specials, micro brews, wine and spirits located above the Main Lodge.

https://www.sierraattahoe.com/dining

Northstar

Zephyr Lodge is an alpine lodge with floor-to-ceiling views of the Sierra Nevada range

The Lodge at Big Springs is a ride up the Gondola and offers a variety of options of traditional lodge food and refreshing beverages.

Summit Smokehouse sits at 8,610 feet in elevation with views of Lake Tahoe and perfect spot to grab a quick bite or hot cocoa.

https://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/the-village/dining.aspx

Heavenly

Tamarack Lodge is a quick service food court with a full-service bar called 9150 Bar known for their bloody mary’s.

LAT38 is a rooftop bar at the California lodge, for a fun happy hour, live acoustic bands and warm fire pits.

Steins “Brats and Brews” is a mid-mountain stop with an outdoor bbq and umbrella bar.

Heavenly is also home to 6 main lodges all featuring their own selection of foods and drinks including Boulder Lodge (bar), East Peak Lodge (bar), Sky Deck, Lakeview Lodge (adjacent bar), California main lodge (adjacent bar), and the Stage Coach Lodge (bar).

https://www.skiheavenly.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/dining/tamarack-lodge.aspx

Mt. Rose & Ski Tavern

Sky Bar is located in Winter Creek Lodge with stunning views of Washoe Valley with good food and drinks.

Timbers Bar is located in the main lodge but it is the ultimate apres-ski bar with a great selection of craft beers, wine, and signature cocktails. There is also live music on most weekends.

https://skirose.com/dining

Kirkwood

The Wall Bar is in the heart of The Village next to chairs 5 & 6 serving American bistro classics with local wines, spirits, and beers.

Sunrise Grill is lunch on the slopes featuring an outdoor quick serve restaurant offering BBQ items

The K Bar is a new signature Umbrella Bar located in the heart of Kirkwood Village

https://www.kirkwood.com/explore-the-resort/during-your-stay/dining.aspx

Diamond Peak

Snowflake Lodge is located at the top of the Lakeview chairlift and has panoramic Lake Tahoe views from its wrap-around sun deck. The lodge serves hot chocolate adult beverages including the signature drink, the Snowflake Snuggler (hot chocolate with vanilla vodka, Baileys and Rumple Minze, topped with whipped cream). Happy Hour 2-3:30 pm daily.

Wild Bill’s Outdoor Barbecue on the Snowflake Lodge deck offers a list of BBQ items 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday (weather permitting)

Snowflake Lodge is also the location of Last Tracks, a wine/beer tasting event held almost every Wednesday afternoon beginning in February and continuing through the end of the ski season. Participants will take advantage of half-day lift tickets valid from 12:30 – 4 pm followed by a final chair ride up to the lodge for views and tasting paired with appetizers.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondpeak.com/tickets-passes-rentals/special-offers/last-tracks/

Remember to indulge safely, have a sober ride home and enjoy. Cheers!