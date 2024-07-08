My Family’s Dairy Dilemma: How the Olympics Alienate Lactose-Intolerant Families

As the world prepares for another Olympic spectacle, it’s easy to get swept up in the pomp and circumstance of the games: the transcendent athletic prowess, the grandeur of the games, and the global unity they purportedly represent. However, beyond the medal ceremonies lies a subtler issue that affects millions globally but goes unnoticed: the implicit endorsement of dairy consumption at the Olympics, which inadvertently alienates lactose-intolerant BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) families.

For many households, particularly those from BIPOC communities, dairy is not just a dietary choice but a health concern. Lactose intolerance is prevalent among people of African, Asian, Indian, Jewish, and Native American descent. This condition can lead to debilitating symptoms such as bloating, cramps, and diarrhea, making dairy hazardous for many individuals.

Despite the global diversity represented at the Olympics, the promotional messages center around dairy as a symbol of health and athleticism. Athletes are shown consuming dairy products in advertisements and endorsements, reinforcing this notion that dairy is essential for peak performance and well-being. While this may resonate with some athletes and viewers, it purposefully excludes those who are lactose intolerant.

Enter athletes like Dotsie Bausch, a vegan Olympic medalist, who becomes a beacon of hope and representation for lactose-intolerant BIPOC families. Bausch’s success not only on the global stage but also in advocating for a plant-based diet challenges the status quo. Her story is one of resilience and achievement, demonstrating peak athletic performance can be attained without dairy consumption.

For lactose-intolerant BIPOC families, seeing athletes like Bausch succeed without dairy sends a powerful message of inclusivity and possibility. It opens up a dialogue about alternative dietary choices that can support both health and athletic goals. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of representation in sports media—a platform that influences perceptions and behaviors on a global scale.

The issue at hand is not merely about dietary preferences but the broader implications of representation and accessibility in sports. By promoting a singular narrative that ties athleticism to dairy consumption, the Olympics inadvertently perpetuate barriers for lactose-intolerant individuals, particularly those from BIPOC communities who may already face systemic challenges in accessing healthcare and nutritional information tailored to their needs.

As we celebrate the extraordinary talents of Olympians around the world, it’s vital to recognize and address these nuances. Advocating for greater diversity in dietary representation at the Olympics can foster a more inclusive environment where all athletes and spectators feel acknowledged and respected. By amplifying the stories of athletes like Dotsie Bausch, who challenge conventional norms and champion alternative dietary choices, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and understanding Olympic experience—one that celebrates diversity in all its forms, including dietary diversity.