My first month of Vice President, General Manager at Heavenly

The first month of my tenure as Vice President & General Manager at Heavenly Mountain Resort has been both a wonderful homecoming and a crucial, busy window to listen, learn, and collaborate with employees and community partners. As a leader, I believe my job is to serve those around me, and to that end, I care deeply about supporting Heavenly employees and our community. I am committed to continuing the important work of my dedicated predecessor, Tom Fortune, as a solutions-oriented, collaborative partner.

With that said, I am invested in continuing our many years of positive and productive collaboration with the City of South Lake Tahoe. Central to this collaboration is the joint work between Heavenly and the City to support parking and traffic management in the areas adjacent to the resort. Unfortunately, the City recently decided to terminate the parking agreement between Heavenly and the City, and to block the community from parking on Ski Run Boulevard during the winter season. The City made this decision without consideration for the negative impacts on the community, including the resort’s employees and guests. The City’s termination of the parking agreement also raises costs for other taxpayers, who will take on expenses that Heavenly previously paid under the parking agreement. For example, last year, we spent $220,000 to plow and maintain Ski Run Boulevard. Now, the City plans to take on that cost, as well as the additional expense required to blockade parking in the area, shifting valuable resources away from other needs in the community.

This step backwards jeopardizes the positive progress we’ve made together to ease parking and congestion challenges in recent years. The City stated that the reason for its dramatic shift on parking and traffic management was to pressure the resort to support the City’s plan on a totally unrelated, separate issue – the annexation of the California side of the resort into the City boundary. While we have met with the City several times regarding its annexation proposal, the City has not identified any clear benefits for the resort, community, or our guests. I am concerned that the annexation process would divert critical resources, time, and energy away from more important priorities that better serve the community’s interests.

Heavenly generates significant tax revenues and makes numerous other contributions to the City today, despite not being located in the formal boundary. Heavenly is one of the City’s top sales tax contributors. In the last year alone, the resort has contributed more than $1 million in tax revenues, project contributions, and equipment costs directly to the City. This includes contributing more than $105,000 towards the paving of Ski Run Boulevard last year, reflecting our investment in this important gateway. In addition, our resort guests who stay, shop, and dine in South Lake Tahoe hotels, stores, and restaurants all generate substantial tax revenues for the City.

We also value and work closely with the non-profit community, and last year donated more than $2.2 million to South Lake Tahoe organizations through the EpicPromise Foundation to support critical community challenges including childcare and education.

We have been meeting with the City regularly on their annexation proposal, but the City has yet to identify any clear benefits that would result from this work. We do not see any reason for the City’s

urgency around its annexation proposal, or for its apparent decision to forego the substantial benefits the resort has provided to the community under our prior parking agreement and traffic management plan.

Since the resort was developed, and even following the city’s incorporation in 1965, the California side of Heavenly Mountain Resort has successfully operated under the jurisdiction of the United States Forest Service and El Dorado County. The longstanding regulatory structure governing the resort provides a stable and predictable operating environment across a wide array of complex issues. The City is asking us “why not” annex – instead we ask the City why including this is such a critical priority right now and why the City is resorting to risking parking and traffic issues to force the issue.

We are always open to conversations with the City, but with the winter season approaching, our priority is collaborating on a parking agreement. We hope the City will reinstate our prior agreement and continue our past success.

We are all in this together. We are dedicated to resolving this issue and continuing our many years of positive and productive collaboration. We are hopeful the City will do the same.