Commissioner Berkbigler: I plan to address emergency services, homelessness in 2020 (Opinion)

Happy New Year and welcome to 2020.

We have made great progress this past decade, and I look forward to what the new decade has in store for us.

I also want to welcome Mr. Eric Brown, our new county manager, who is now on board and making many positive changes that will take Washoe County to the next level.

The year 2020 is sure to be an impactful year.

Great strides have been made on multiple fronts whether it is planning and development, protecting our infrastructure, enhancing emergency services, and helping those who are less fortunate in our communities.

I hope you will read through this newsletter to learn more about some of the programs and initiatives Washoe County has embarked on.

This year, one of my priorities is to address the homeless issue in Washoe County.

Our Place is a project that will relocate homeless women, children and families currently staying at the Community Assistance Center in downtown Reno.

Programs at the campus will provide services to help each resident find employment and overcome homelessness.

The Board of County Commissioners has committed more than $20 million to make Our Place become a reality.

Another one of my priorities is working toward improving our emergency dispatch services and ensuring that through technology, we have the closest emergency crews respond to an incident regardless of jurisdiction.

These are some of the programs that will serve to make a real difference in our great County and region.

I wish you a happy, safe, and prosperous New Year, and new decade.

If there is anything I can every do to help serve your needs better, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Marsha Berkbigler, Vice Chair, Washoe County Commission, Commissioner, District 1