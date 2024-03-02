My view: Notes from the Front Row ™

Local Musings

The funny thing about change is that many people never notice it until after it happens. Conversely, why is it that some people don’t change until it’s too late? Like many destinations across the country, the tourism economy in South Shore has seen significant amounts of change, and many struggle to understand the changing dynamics of the tourism industry. While still attracting millions, underneath those visitors are trends reshaping South Shore tourism. Here are the trends I see impacting South Shore.

1. Economic Issues. The increased cost to take a trip here is unmistakable. According to Smith Travel Research, which tracks lodging prices, since 2015, the average daily rate of a hotel room in South Shore has increased 48%, over 6% annually. Additionally, we’ve all seen and experienced increased pricing in food in the grocery store, the cost of dining, and just about everything else. As prices have increased and post-Covid pent-up demand has decreased, it has impacted the number of people that might have traditionally come here. The major lodging properties have shifted South Shore from a market that has historically been based on the volume of overnight visitors to a market shifting towards fewer but higher spending overnight visitors.

2. At the same time, we have seen the increased cost to visit and fewer overnight visitors; we’ve seen a dramatic increase in day visitors primarily due to growth in areas surrounding Lake Tahoe and depending on the summer. We only have to look at the increase in new residents in Washoe County, Douglas County, Story County, Folsom, and other areas surrounding Lake Tahoe to understand why we see so many more day visitors.

3. The third change is the involvement and voice residents have in shaping tourism policy. It’s a different time. In a survey conducted among residents for the Lake Tahoe Stewardship Plan, it was clear that many residents recognized the importance of tourism to the local economy but much less agreed that the positive benefits now outweigh the negative impacts. The traffic, congestion, crowding, trash, and parking have become overwhelming, and more are not worth it in ways they might have been in the past. Residents have made their voices heard with overcrowding, vacation rentals, and more.

4. Finally, visitors’ attitudes have also changed. In a similar study of visitors for the Lake Tahoe Stewardship Plan, approximately 55% of visitors surveyed indicated environmental sustainability and stewardship of a destination is very important in their decision to visit.

While many want to hark back to a different time, it would be foolish not to recognize these changes and adjust accordingly. We have seen the national press headline stories telling visitors to stay away. Do we want more of that? This is why the TRPA, Forest Service, Heavenly, casinos, other businesses, local government, environmental organizations, LTVA, and other destination marketing organizations around the lake are shifting their strategies to manage tourism impacts better. It’s a strategic view that will be better in the long run.

The past has gone short of a significant recession; it’s doubtful prices and room rates are not returning to pre-pandemic levels, and we need to adapt and look ahead.

Don’t Miss

Don’t miss getting a chance to see an event or concert at the new Special Event Center. I’ve been to several, and it’s really a good experience; sure, the place we’ll continue to tweak and improve operations as time goes on. But the facility for concerts is outstanding.

It is a Wrap

Sadly, South Shore woke up one morning to realize four of its young people had died, apparently of drug-related issues. One can only imagine the pain and angst of their loved ones as they are left to deal with the collateral damage of this tragedy. What can one say? Only know that the South Shore community understands the suffering and supports you in any way we can.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net .