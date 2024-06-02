My View: Notes from the Front Row ™

What if the lack of housing had the same urgency as lake clarity? In my view, the housing crisis in South Shore deserves the same urgent attention as the clarity of Lake Tahoe. Over the last thirty years, the urgency around lake clarity has generated billions of dollars, but housing lacks this same focus. While the Sugar Pine project, thanks to donated land from the state, is a step forward, the overall record on housing remains bleak. Housing is essential for individuals, families, and communities, yet without projects like Sugar Pine, there is little to show for new housing initiatives. The issue lacks the urgency, focus, and coordination we have seen in environmental protection efforts. Here are some obstacles:

– The TRPA limits housing development, creating scarcity and incentivizing large single-family homes over multi-family units. Although TRPA shares some responsibility, many factors contribute to the housing shortage.

– High land costs hinder middle-income housing development, which has fewer grants and funding sources. Affordable housing can often cover land costs through grants and tax credits, and higher-end housing can absorb costs through market prices.

– The TRPA’s permitting process can create additional barriers. While California laws streamline multi-family and affordable housing production, the TRPA is not subject to these requirements.

– NIMBYism complicates efforts to amend environmental and other regulations to facilitate higher-density housing development. The Mountain Area Preservation (MAP) group’s lawsuit against TRPA’s recent code amendments is a recent example.

– The City of South Lake Tahoe’s and the county’s parking requirements, setbacks, etc., for multi-family homes make completing projects nearly impossible to pencil out.

Given these hurdles, I am not optimistic. Where is the urgency?

It’s also time to address the abandoned buildings in South Lake Tahoe. Currently, the Sunray Hotel, Motel 6, Lilley’s Tire, and the building at the Y sit abandoned with chain-link fencing around them. Some of these buildings have been sitting for years, degrading “neighborhood value.” While each case is unique, their collective impact is unacceptable. Millions of visitors will pass through South Shore starting in a few weeks and see these eyesores. The city must be more creative and take a tougher stance with these owners. At a minimum, properties like the one at the Y, Lilley’s Tire, and Motel 6 should have signage with artist renderings of future developments (and this signage needs to go up now, not in six months). I understand private property rights, but should the community wait indefinitely for the Sunray Motel’s owner to find a buyer or favorable financing? It could be years. Should the community tolerate this blight in the middle of town? Reports indicate that the property has incurred $50,000 in fines and penalties, which is insignificant for a property that could generate millions with the right owner. The city should charge $50,000 a month to motivate the owner. Have we not learned anything from the Stateline situation?

It’s a wrap

The vacancy tax has sparked significant debate in South Shore, setting the stage for a heated political season this summer. While I’m not convinced this tax is the solution, it raises the right question: What will it take to increase housing in South Shore? Traditional approaches have fallen short of meeting our housing needs, prompting the exploration of alternative methods.

As I outlined earlier, developing new housing presents numerous challenges. Agencies must address these issues and create the same sense of urgency we’ve seen with lake clarity efforts. Also, NIMBY residents need to think of others besides themselves. This problem won’t disappear or be ignored; it will only worsen. For some in the community, the ballot box remains the only viable avenue for change.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net