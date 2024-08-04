My View: Notes from the Front Row ™

I have never been one to pine for the good old days. I am much more interested in what’s ahead in life rather than looking behind. But it struck me one day as I was driving down Highway 50, people were walking around on sidewalks. That might not be a big deal to many who take it for granted. But there was a time when this town had no sidewalks or very few. The same goes for bike trails, which I happen to frequent. There was also a time when we had very few bike trails. While many worked to get these projects done, the one with the unwavering passion was former South Lake Tahoe Councilman Tom Davis. Tom was like a dog with a bone. Year after year, he advocated for sidewalks while people, including those in wheelchairs, were in the street—even in the winter. His persistence and the community’s support eventually led to the transformation of our town. But then, one day, construction started changing South Shore forever. There are all kinds of benefits from having sidewalks that you never realize. Things like improved quality of life for pedestrians, environmental benefits, and simple transportation benefits. Overall, sidewalks are crucial in creating a safe, accessible, and vibrant community where people can connect, engage in physical activity, and enjoy their surroundings. Who would have thought? What’s interesting is that some didn’t want sidewalks. The thinking was having sidewalks would make South Shore more attractive and attract more people. Strange thinking, indeed. Those sidewalks we now take for granted make a better community. While we can always do a better job keeping them clear, especially in the winter, it’s great to see people walking, jogging, biking, and having accessibility that we once didn’t have. From preliminary accounts, the Fourth of July and summer so far haven’t been the madhouse that past ones had been. Sure, we had some issues and always will, but it looks like some policy changes and support from businesses and the community might be making a difference. It was a step in the right direction and a testament to our community’s resilience and determination if we could only get a comprehensive transportation plan and the money to fund it.

If you haven’t noticed, Lake Tahoe Community College is building a dorm. The college is constructing a 100-bed housing facility serving California residents who are low-income, full-time college students. This is a great example of the effort we need throughout the community. Housing issues won’t be solved in one big project but rather a series of initiatives throughout the community. There is lots of room for other initiatives from both the private and public sectors. Every bit of smart housing developed helps to take the pressure off a critical need in the community.

Can good pizza be made at home? Try as I might over the years, I have never gotten it quite right. There has to be some secret way to deal with the altitude. I’ll keep trying, but luckily, we have plenty of places to grab a pie in town.

It’s a Wrap

While the community is embroiled by Measure N, the Vacancy tax, and will be until the November elections, one good thing I see is that it has moved the housing issue front and center. No matter how the vote goes, one silver lining may be to have the focus needed to get the issue handled finally.

Don’t miss the rest of summer. By the time you read this, summer will be half over. If you haven’t had a chance to get out and do that hike you were thinking about, a bike ride, or a trip to the beach, whatever it may be, make plans to do it before summer runs out.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net