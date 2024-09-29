My View: Notes from the Front Row ™

Local Musings

It’s fall. The temperatures are easing, fewer visitors are here, and thoughts turn to winter. It’s also election season…

The vacancy tax has taken center stage and indeed divided the community. I have some observations that may be of interest. Government agencies’ inaction eventually became a ballot measure and split the community. Housing issues like vacation rentals have been around for a long time, but government agencies have continued to kick the can down the road. As a result, the community uses the only tool at its disposal to get attention, placing a ballot measure before its citizens. Outside money is significant, changing the nature of local politics. Significant funds from national real estate interest have been reported to have fueled spending by those against the measure. Some reports indicate over a million dollars. Moving forward, as issues arise, we can expect more of the same: outside interests greatly influencing local issues for their national benefit. While I don’t support this specific ballot measure, I think no matter what the results of the vote are, come November 6, local agencies will have to have much more urgency in making real change and enabling real on-the-ground solutions—enough with studies and kicking the can down the road.

I support the Lake Tahoe Unified Schools District Measure U. I could easily pass on this as my kids are long gone from the district, but I am reminded of an old Greek proverb: “A society is great when old men (and women) plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” The same is true in South Lake Tahoe concerning the school district.

There are lots of people running for city council. I’m not going to pick individuals, but here are some things I have tried to keep in mind after watching years of local elections.

· Long-Term Vision: Look for candidates with a clear, strategic vision for the future of South Lake Tahoe. I am not interested in single-issue candidates or those who want to manage the budget. We have staff to do that. Vision is critical.

· Commitment to Environmental Stewardship: Given South Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty and reliance on tourism, it’s crucial to support candidates prioritizing policies that balance development with protecting the natural environment.

· Leadership and decision-making: Consider candidates who exhibit leadership qualities. These are often not the loudest or single-issue candidates but the ones who can work to build support for issues before the council. Good decision-makers are open-minded and seek information from a variety of perspectives. Stay clear of those who only listen to the loudest voices but instead can prioritize the interests of the whole community.

· Community Engagement: Look at candidates who actively engage with the community, listen to residents’ concerns, and are transparent in their decision-making processes.

· Balanced Economic Development Focus: Look for candidates with a balanced economic development approach. They should support local businesses, encourage responsible tourism, and seek to diversify the local economy to benefit all residents.

About those new trash cans… I used to be able to keep my car in the garage, but now I need my garage to house three trash cans. Seriously, South Shore has become a trash can farm, with black, blue, and green cans everywhere. Maybe it all works out, but I am still trying to figure out how to get my car in the garage before winter.

The Big Picture

The national political situation has changed. I read something insightful: “The Trump-Biden debate may just end two political careers.”

It’s a Wrap

Art and culture in South Shore are slowly making a more significant presence, and that’s a good thing. I’ve been to a book reading, an art gallery opening, and the Sample the Sierra special event in the span of just a few days. These activities reflect a changing local culture.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net .