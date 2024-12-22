My View: Notes from the Front Row ™

Local Musings Post-election Observations

The big winner in the local November elections was the no vote on Measure N, with approximately 71% of those voting no. It shouldn’t come as any surprise, given that those who opposed it spent approximately one million dollars to say no. That works out to approximately $80 per no vote. One could say the election may have been bought with outside money. I did not support Measure N; I felt it was the wrong approach at the wrong time. But I also felt the outside money that poured into this measure was over the top. Those outside the community decided Measure N with their dollars. One thing is for sure: The issue of housing is still here. It hasn’t gone away, and it’s not going to go away.

As a generational shift continues, city residents have probably elected the last two baby boomers to the City Council: David Jinkins and Kieth Roberts. It was healthy to see a crowded field of seven candidates wanting to run for office. If this kind of interest continues, we will see, over time, a younger generation fully take over the leadership of the community, and one would hope the two new councilmen will focus on the strategic long-term interests of the community and not be mired in the details of running the city. We have a very capable city manager and staff to help with that.

Credit the Lake Tahoe Unified School District for getting Measure U across the goal line this time. It speaks well that they took their loss at the last election, reworked the measure, and came back with something the community supported. It reaffirms my view of the old Greek proverb: “A society is great when old men (and women) plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” The same is true in South Lake Tahoe concerning the school district.

The City and Vail Resorts have squared off on the annexation issue. The City has pressed for the California side of Heavenly to be annexed into the city, and Vail Resorts has resisted those efforts. In response, the City has terminated its parking agreement that permitted Vail to use the upper Ski Run Boulevard for customer parking. It appears Vail is betting that it can manage its parking operations without the Ski Run parking, and the city is betting its annexation will move ahead without Vail’s support. This is political brinksmanship at its best. The issue, of course, is about current and future money.

The Big Picture

The assassination of the United Healthcare CEO raises a fascinating and chilling question. Will there be more of these attempts or other acts of violence against corporate interests? As this country continues its path down late-stage capitalism, characterized by significant wealth and power disparities, often marked by monopolistic practices, consumerism, and social inequalities, will individuals and groups push back with violence? Sadly, in my mind, it’s an open question.

Is this act the canary in the coal mine? The militia movement often discusses turning against an overreaching government. But what if that anger is turning against corporate interests? Instead of interests aligning between red and blue, is this the start of alignment between corporate and noncorporate interests? Was this incident a one-off act of violence or the tipping point of a reaction against corporate and individual wealth? It’s too early to tell, but it poses an interesting scenario that deserves some consideration. It’s chilling but not far-fetched.

It’s a Wrap

It’s the holiday season, and so many give to those in need throughout the year. It’s time to reach a little deeper and give more. Pick out your favorite charity and donate whatever you can. Let’s fill those Toys for Tots bins and make sure there are enough turkeys to go around. Happy holidays to everyone.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net