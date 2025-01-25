My View: Notes from the Front Row ™

It’s beginning to look like one of those winters, and we’re definitely not at the snow levels we’d like. That being said, the town is still busy, especially on weekends. I can recall 30 or 40 years ago when South Shore was defined primarily as a ski and gaming destination, but as time has passed, we have become much more diverse. One of the things I’ve noticed is that many visitors come to “hang out.”

I took a drive over the weekend and saw people walking along the beach, some even riding bikes and some jogging. I even saw some people jogging without T-shirts, which must be a new thing to do with the polar bear plunge.

The other change this town has benefited from, and we should remind ourselves, is how important snow-making has become to the local economy. Years ago, many people shook their heads as Heavenly put in snowmaking. Many wondered why snowmaking in the middle of the Sierra. Tahoe got tons of snow. Snowmaking was something that was only done on the East Coast and, at best, seemed to produce frozen water, not the much better snow we ski on today. Bill Killebrew, the owner of Heavenly back then, was a visionary, and he saw the need to do it. While there have been years that we had plenty of snow, there were many we needed all the help we could get. Who could have imagined the impact of climate change over the years? In fact, back then, we didn’t even have a name for climate change. Snowmaking has saved this community for many years. Could you imagine the impact in the lean snow years if there was no snowmaking at Lake Tahoe Resorts?

The notable point is that the destination and economy have evolved. Yes, there are times when there are too many people, and it’s too crowded and expensive. But at the same time, changes have broadened the destination’s appeal and enabled it to support jobs and revenue in times where 40 and 50 years ago, it simply couldn’t.

There are lots of big projects that are going to reshape Lake Tahoe. We have the new special event center and the Sugar Pine Village housing development, and Barton is looking to build a new hospital. Homewood is looking to make changes on the west slope, Altera is looking to make significant changes at Palisades Ski Resort, and changes are in the works in Incline Village. Make no mistake, change is coming.

These large-scale projects suggest we are in a period of transformation and investment in the region, likely driven by a combination of economic, demographic, and environmental factors. Perhaps at no other time since the early development in the 1960s will this level of change be felt. This transformative period presents both opportunities and challenges. Smart planning and responsible growth management will ensure these developments enhance the destination’s appeal while preserving its natural beauty. I don’t believe in saying no and just opposing things, but we do need to be smart about it all. Or we could blow it.

It’s a Wrap

I had a chance to see the new Dylan film “A Complete Unknown” and had a chance to reflect on it, and it absolutely did not disappoint. The acting was superb, the characters and sets were on point, and the story was as it was. It’s interesting that social influencers abound today. You can’t turn around without somebody having so many followers and trying to influence you to buy some product. But if you step back and look at the entirety of it all, Bob Dylan was probably the original social influencer, having influenced generations not to buy a product but to shape a culture. It’s an outstanding film; I think I’ll go see it again.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net