My View: Notes from the Front Row ™

How Lucky We Are: Another Round with Vacation Rentals

Here we are again—vacation rentals back on the community’s plate. Many will remember Measure T, which banned vacation rentals in certain areas of the city. It was an issue that had been debated for over 30 years without a clear resolution. Eventually, some residents took matters into their own hands and put it on the ballot. It passed. But after five years of winding through the courts, it was invalidated—bringing us full circle.

So here’s the question: what have we actually learned?

Too often, this town splits down the middle—for or against. That was the dynamic around Measure T: one side had to win, and the other had to lose. But what if we approached it differently? What if we sought a solution that worked for more of us instead of falling into the same adversarial pattern?

Across the basin, organizations have tackled complex challenges—regional plans, stewardship initiatives, and environmental frameworks. Yet inside city limits, we often reduce debate to a binary choice. It’s time we moved past that and committed to building consensus.

Let’s start with the City Council. They should adopt a clearly defined process rooted in data, analysis, and critical thinking, not just the loudest voices in the room. Yes, it may take longer. But we, as a community, deserve more than “yes or no” answers. We need options. Better ones. Solutions informed by facts, not just fixed opinions. And we need to be willing to evolve when new information emerges. If not, we’ll keep going in circles—burning time, money, and goodwill in courtrooms rather than building community.

Take vacation rentals, affordable housing, and other complicated issues. A ballot measure or lawsuit will not solve them. There will always be underlying resentment in a win-lose dynamics. We need to be smarter, more strategic, and more collaborative.

Getting older gives you perspective—not nostalgia for “the way things used to be,” but an appreciation for how far we’ve come—and what happens when we get it right.

Remember when people said redevelopment would ruin this community? It didn’t. The same was said about the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Today, it’s become one of our community’s biggest assets. Just look at the support the hockey team has generated. Or the concerts we now enjoy. South Shore has evolved from the trails to the water to the slopes. That wasn’t always the case.

What’s the secret? Creativity. Don’t overregulate it. Let the community express itself, and creativity will follow.

It’s a Wrap

I’m sorry to see Café Fiore shut down and move on. I’ve heard lots of great compliments over the years, but forty years in this town is a good run. It seems like consistency, quality, and care guided them through the ups and downs of the South Shore economy. Thank you.

We are in for interesting times. The political climate in this country is more divided than I’ve ever seen. That divide may deepen nationally, but we don’t have to let it divide us. Here’s a simple thought: leave your political flags at home, no matter the party. Don’t let them create a wall between you and your neighbors. That neighbor you’re alienating today might be the one you need tomorrow.

Let’s not repeat the same mistakes. Let’s learn, listen, and lead with solutions.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net