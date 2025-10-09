My View: Notes from the Front Row ™, Its time for the Mayor to step down

Local Musings

It’s Time for the Mayor to Step Down

This is one of the most challenging opinion pieces I have written. I’ve never agreed with everything Mayor Wallace has done. Like many in this town, I’ve had questions about some of her decisions. That being said, I’ve always found her to be a capable, confident politician who understood how to navigate South Lake Tahoe’s challenges.

But, there comes a moment when the issue isn’t about politics anymore — it’s about principle. And that moment has arrived.

With the Mayor’s admission that she stole funds from the Presbyterian Church, the situation has crossed a line that can’t be ignored. This isn’t about whether someone made a mistake. It’s about the moral responsibility that comes with holding public office. When you’re elected to serve a community of any size, you’re entrusted with something sacred — the people’s confidence. And when that trust is broken, the damage goes far beyond one individual.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t just about money. It’s about integrity. The admission of theft has eroded the community’s faith in this elected leader. Whether they agree with an elected official on political or policy matters or not, people in South Lake Tahoe deserve to look at their mayor and feel assured that their leader is honest, transparent, and worthy of the position. Right now, that assurance is gone.

But there’s another deeply human part of this story — one that makes it even more complicated. The Mayor also revealed she had recently attempted suicide. That admission deserves compassion, not judgment. It tells us she is struggling, and she needs help. Public service is hard enough on anyone’s mental health, let alone someone facing this kind of turmoil.

Her public admission — of both her actions and her struggles — took courage. That honesty should be acknowledged and respected. But courage and accountability must go hand in hand.

Normally, I would be hesitant to call for someone to step down before there’s been a full legal conclusion. But in this case, the Mayor’s own admission of guilt changes that. The issue is no longer about waiting for the courts to act — it’s about restoring credibility to the office and to the community it serves.

For that reason, stepping down is an act of responsibility. It’s an acknowledgment that no position, no title, no seat on a dais is worth more than the public’s trust.

South Lake Tahoe needs to move forward. Our city faces enough challenges without being consumed by this scandal. The focus is needed to return to housing, small businesses, the environment, and the residents who love this place. As long as this controversy continues, that won’t happen.

This isn’t about punishment. The District Attorney and the court system will handle those matters. It’s about doing what’s right — for the community and for the integrity of public service itself.

In the end, leadership is not just about holding onto power. It’s about knowing when to let go for the greater good.

It’s time for the Mayor to step down — to begin restoring the credibility, integrity, and trust this community deserves.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net