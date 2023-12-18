My View: Notes from the Front Row (Opinion)

We Must Come to Grips with Housing

Across the country, communities of every shape and size need housing. It’s no different here in Lake Tahoe. The difference is that this region has always resisted building and has some good reasons for that. We’ve seen crummy development and poor planning. But this region must come to grips with providing more workforce housing.

There are myriad reasons why people have opposed housing, and we have heard the litany of reasons, everything from traffic, safety, and, of course, the classic: it will change the community’s character. Many who live in Lake Tahoe simply don’t want any change. They literally oppose everything, and while one can understand that position when it comes to commercial development in enabling workforce housing, that position becomes untenable. In fact, in some cases, it smacks of elitism and racism.

As someone who experienced the possibility of losing my home in the Caldor Fire, it reaffirmed to me that my house was not just a place to live but also my home. There is a big difference. People need homes. We are not talking about vacation homes; we are talking about workforce housing. A place for shelter, well-being, privacy and personal space, social integration into the community, economic opportunity, community stability, and more. On the environmental side, providing housing closer to places of employment can reduce traffic congestion and decrease the environmental impact of long commutes. This is particularly important in Lake Tahoe. Encouraging housing developments near town centers reduces the need for extensive commuting, resulting in lower emissions and a smaller ecological footprint.

I have watched tourism destinations across the West face the very same issue, and they recognize that the workforce needs a place to live; they recognize if you want some level of service business, you need to have employees, and those employees need a place to live. It’s no different here. We have watched for years as people have been squeezed out of Tahoe because rents have gone through the roof while pay has not kept pace. But the simple fact remains we need more workforce housing. The City of South Lake Tahoe has had several workforce housing developments, and we have our fights about traffic, safety, and a so-called change in community character, but you know what? After the places have been built, you don’t hear a peep. Those residents go on with their lives. We are building Sugar Pine Village in South Lake Tahoe, which will provide homes for 248 residents. There was no big fight; the community welcomed the development.

Given the history of Lake Tahoe, one can understand the passion for development. Commercial development shapes the culture and values of a place, but not all development is bad. We shouldn’t have a problem with workforce housing; we should welcome it, and TRPA and local municipalities should do everything they can to speed up these projects. Let’s keep building a community for everyone unless, of course, we let selfishness, elitism, and racism get in the way.

It is a Wrap

As some may have noticed, I have taken some time off from writing the column this past year, looking to recharge. I have spent the year involved in various projects that have given me new perspectives. I look forward to writing this column more regularly in the coming year.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker, and writer in South Lake Tahoe. You can reach him at carl@smgonline.net