Nahko and Medicine for the People comes to Montbleu

Nahko and Medicine for the People perform Sunday at MontBleu.

Provided / Donté Maurice

If you go ... What: Nahko and Medicine for the People When: 8 p.m., Sunday, March 8 Where: Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 Hwy 50, Stateline) Tickets: $45 Info: www.montbleuresort.com

Nahko and Medicine for the People hits the stage at 8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa.

Nahko and Medicine for the People bring a passionate message with Americana music that mixes a bit of hip-hop and folk. The band will play new music from their recently announced album “Take Your Power Back.” The album uses music as a uniting force, shedding light on grief and trauma, reconciliation and acceptance.

Nahko and Medicine for the People have toured with Dispatch, The Avett Brothers and Zac Brown Band.

They have performed at several festivals, including Bonnaroo and even had a sold out show at Red Rocks amphitheater. Nahko has lived a life full of self-discovery. He was adopted at birth, as he reached adulthood he set out on a journey to connect with his roots, land and heritage.

Through his journey he found his tribal interconnectedness. Not only is the band made up of prolific musicians but the band uses their prominence for grassroots activism.

Nahko and Medicine for the People is connected with several causes including native-led organization Honor the Earth, Be The Change Charities, Amazon Watch, Indigenous Regeneration, InterTribal Youth, and Run 4 Salmon. Nahko is a philanthropist and outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter.

The band is made up of Nahko Bear, Chase Makai, Justin Chittams, Pato, Max Ribner and Tim Snider.

Tickets range from $40-60 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.