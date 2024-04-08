STATELINE, Nev. – Partnership Douglas County is hosting a community Naloxone Training at Kahle Community Center on Wednesday, April 10 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Naloxone, a medication that can rapidly reverse opioid overdose, has been instrumental in saving countless lives. This training is open to the public and will provide access to expert instruction to a life-saving tool. No registrations or questions asked.

In the face of a growing opioid crisis, Partnership Douglas County is taking proactive steps to equip the community with education to respond effectively in the event of an opioid overdose. The training will teach participants how to recognize an opioid overdose, administer naloxone, and access local resources.

In addition to the in-person training, attendees will receive naloxone kits to take with them. The naloxone training and kits will be available free of charge.

“Our naloxone training represents ongoing efforts to keep our community informed and safe,” said Isela Aguilar, at Partnership Douglas County. “By hosting free trainings, we share resources and empower others to save a life.”

Naloxone kits are also available for pick up at no cost at the Partnership Douglas County office at 1625 HWY 88 Suite 104 Minden, NV, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to host a training for your organization, please contact Isela Aguilar at iaguilar@pdcnv.org or 775.782.8611.