Narcotics detectives arrest duo in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested two South Lake Tahoe residents Feb. 3 in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.
After serving a search warrant at a South Lake Tahoe apartment complex on Bonanza Avenue 19-year-old Daniel Barnhart and 18-year-old Michelle Kennedy were taken into custody.
Detectives say their primary suspect was contacted in the complex’s public area and was detained. The suspect was reportedly found is possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun with a 30-round magazine in his waistband. This firearm was determined to be a “ghost gun,” meaning it was not serialized and untraceable, according to sheriff’s officials.
Inside the apartment detectives reported locating a fully loaded 9 mm Uzi, readily accessible on the couch of the living room. The firearm had a loaded, large-capacity magazine.
Detectives also say they seized cocaine, a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms and pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Evidence of drug sales — packaging, scales, cash and money straps were also seized.
Barnhardt and Kennedy were both booked on charges including possession of psilocybin and cocaine for sale, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, maintaining a drug house and possession of an assault weapon.
