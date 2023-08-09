National Automobile Museum, Pet Network Humane Society to host spectacular adoption event with free adoptions

RENO, Nev.— The National Automobile Museum is thrilled to announced a remarkable adoption event in partnership with the Pet Network Humane Society at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. The event will take place at the National Automobile Museum located at 1 Museum Drive in Reno.

Thanks to the generous support of Port of Subs, adoptions will be completely free during the event, allowing families to bring home a new furry friend without any adoption fees.

Joining forces with the Pet Network Humane Society, several other esteemed shelters will also be in attendance, including the Nevada Humane Society, Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, and SPCA of Northern Nevada. This collaborative effort aims to find loving homes for as many animals as possible.

The day will packed with excitement for all attendees, starting at 10 a.m. with a special screening o the heartwarming and family-friendly movie “Bolt,” setting the tone for a day filled with warmth and compassion.

The adoption event will commence following the movie screening, allowing guests to interact with a variety of adorable pets and find their perfect match.

Adding to the festivities, Reno Cosplay will be present to delight visitors with appearances from live superheroes, making it a truly memorable experience for kids and adults alike. Blue Desert Portraits will be on deck to take a free, professional photo of you and your new furry family member.

In addition, paid admission to the Museum for the day of the event will be refunded to anyone who adopts a pet at the event.

The adoption event promises to be an amazing opportunity for individuals and families to expand their homes with a new furry companion while also enjoying a fun-filled day at the National Automobile Museum.

For more information about the event, visit http://www.petnetwok.org or contact smoser@petnetwork.org .