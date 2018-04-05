National Burrito Day: Tribune staff shares favorite burritos in Lake Tahoe

Get the hot sauce ready — it’s National Burrito Day.

Other than chowing down on a burrito, what is the best way to celebrate the huggable goodness of meat, veggies, fries and more wrapped in a tortilla?

We decided the answer is to share a list of the Tahoe Daily Tribune staff’s favorite burritos from various local joints. Enjoy! And head to our Facebook page to tell us your favorite spots to indulge for #NationalBurritoDay.

Managing Editor Ryan Hoffman’s Pick: California Burrito from Taqueria Jalisco

Some people say they will never forget certain things, such as the birth of their first child. I will never forget when the man at the cash register said those magical words: French fries. Mind blown. What makes Jalisco the place to grab this masterpiece of human ingenuity (one that I would put right up there with the polio vaccine and the Model T)? It's $7. You are welcome.

Reporter Autumn Whitney’s Pick: Pastor Burrito from Margarita’s

Margaritas. Nothing beats that Pastor Burrito — simply dreamy. Lather it with a whole tub of their salsa, and you're set to jet with the best plate of your life. Trust me on this one. I get it so often that they know what my order will be without me having to say a word.

News Editor Claire Cudahy’s Pick: Beef Tri-Tip Burrito from T's Mesquite Rotisserie

Sorry, South Shore, but I will drive 30 minutes from my Zephyr Cove house to T's Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline Village for the Tri-Tip Burrito with salsa verde. Always, salsa verde. Watching those birds and hunks of meat slowly turn in the giant rotisserie with juices dripping down is hypnotic. And it smells amazing. Pro tip: Get it to go and take it around the corner to Alibi Ale Works to enjoy with a Pale Ale. You're welcome.

Recommended Stories For You

Engagement Editor Emily Kaiser’s Pick: Superman Roll from Poké Rok

I know a sushi burrito might not be the first thing that comes to mind on a day devoted to burritos, but who said we can’t think outside the box? If you love sushi as much as me, it’s pretty amazing to have rice, raw fish and veggies wrapped around a giant blanket of seaweed. The Superman Roll really won me over with its mango and cilantro. I usually ask for a little extra Yum Yum sauce, and the combination of flavors does not disappoint.

Advertising Account Manager Justine Dhollande’s Pick: House Wrap from A Cup of Cherries

If you're really hungry and in a hurry, this is the best breakfast burrito to munch on while on-the-go. Not only is it filled with delicious veggies, potatoes, scrambled eggs and a bunch of havarti cheese (mmhhh), but you can add bacon, ham or even soy chorizo for vegetarians! The best part, though, is that after the burrito is made, it's pressed like a panini and served warm.