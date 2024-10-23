National Forest facilities at Lake Tahoe closing for season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The annual process of closing National Forest recreation facilities around Lake Tahoe is underway. Seasonal closures apply to facilities at many recreation areas and sites including beaches, campgrounds, forest roads, parking lots, picnic areas and trailheads.

Amenities such as camping, parking lots, restrooms and trash receptacles at campgrounds and beaches managed by Tahoe Recreation, a division of Vista Recreation, closed on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, and include Blackwood Canyon, Fallen Leaf, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach, and William Kent campgrounds and Baldwin, Pope and Nevada beaches.

Inspiration Point parking lot and restrooms are scheduled to close on Nov. 30, but could close earlier due to conditions and weather. Bayview Day-Use Area and Trailhead closed Oct. 13.

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center and Stream Profile Chamber closed on Oct. 20, and the Tallac Historic Site Museum closed at the beginning of October. Please be aware that bears are highly active in the Highway 89 corridor this time of year. When recreating in bear country, do not feed bears or other wild animals, dispose of garbage properly, never approach bears or cubs, stay on designated trails and leave food and other scented items at home to prevent vehicle break-ins. Visit TahoeBears.Org for more information on visiting and living in bear country.

Camp Richardson Resort hotel and cabins are open year-round. Badgers Den and Eagles Nest campgrounds closed in early October and the RV Campground is scheduled to close Nov. 8. Meeks Bay Resort and Campground closed on Oct. 20, and Zephyr Cove Resort and Campground is open year-round.

Big Meadow Trailhead and Eagle Falls Trailhead parking areas, Genoa Peak Road, Luther Pass Campground, Sand Pit OHV area, Secret Harbor, and Watson Lake Campground are scheduled to close Nov. 15. Sawmill Pond is scheduled to close Nov. 20. All dates are subject to change due to conditions and weather.

For public safety and resource protection, National Forest roads generally begin closing in mid-November. For specific closing dates, consult the Motor Vehicle Use Maps .

Although facilities close for the winter season, National Forest lands including beaches, picnic areas, trails, trailheads and lake access are open year-round, and parking can be limited due to snow. Also, keep in mind that during winter months, services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are unavailable. When visiting these areas in the winter, be sure to pack out all garbage including pet waste, park legally, and avoid blocking locked gates.

“Enjoying our public lands after the seasonal closure of facilities is a great opportunity to experience the solitude of Lake Tahoe,” said Public Services Staff Officer, Daniel Cressy. “It also requires us all to plan ahead and take responsibility for taking care of this special place.”