National Forest facilities at Lake Tahoe closing for winter

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The annual process of closing national forest recreation facilities around Lake Tahoe has begun. Seasonal closures apply to buildings, restrooms and parking areas at many recreation sites including beaches, campgrounds, interpretive sites, picnic areas and resorts.

Scheduled Closing Dates for Recreation Facilities*

Oct. 1: Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

Oct. 5: Tallac Historic Site

Oct. 6: Badgers Den Campground (Camp Richardson)

Oct. 12: Meeks Bay Resort; Echo Chalet restrooms

Oct. 13: Blackwood Canyon, Fallen Leaf, Kaspian, Nevada Beach, and William Kent campgrounds; Baldwin, Nevada and Pope beaches; Bayview parking area; Kaspian and William Kent beach restrooms

Oct. 19: Eagles Nest Campground (Camp Richardson)

Oct. 26: Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Stream Profile Chamber

Nov. 2: Camp Richardson Corral

Nov. 15: Big Meadow and Eagle Falls trailhead parking areas; Genoa Peak Road; Kiva Picnic Area; Logan Shoals restrooms; Luther Pass Campground; Sand Pit OHV area; Secret Harbor parking area and Watson Lake Campground

Nov. 20: Sawmill Pond

Nov. 30: Inspiration Point parking area and restrooms

Open year-round: Camp Richardson Resort’s hotel, cabins and RV Campground; Zephyr Cove Resort and Campground

Angora Lakes Resort cabins and store, and Echo Chalet marina and store closed earlier in September.

*All dates are subject to change due to conditions and weather.

For public safety and resource protection, Forest Service roads begin closing in mid-November. For specific closing dates, consult the Motor Vehicle Use Maps.

Although buildings, restrooms and parking areas shut down for winter, national forest lands remain open year-round, but parking is limited due to winter conditions and services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are unavailable. Always recreate responsibly by packing out all garbage including pet waste, parking legally and avoid blocking locked gates.