National Forest Foundation launches trilingual audio tour of Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Community members and visitors are encouraged to join the “Lake Literacy” event between 2-6 pm on Saturday, June 17, at the Taylor Creek Visitor’s Center. The event will reveal the new trilingual walking tour to “Experience the launch of the Discover Lake Tahoe Audio Tour and celebrate public lands by learning about language, culture, and responsible recreation practices,” according to the Take Care Tahoe Event page .

The National Forest Foundation has launched the tour which is available in English, Spanish, and Washoe, and provides visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the history, culture, and natural environment of the Lake Tahoe region with an emphasis on taking care of the land.

The tour begins at the Tahoe City Visitor Center and takes visitors on a 1.5-mile loop around the city. Along the way, they will hear stories about the Washoe people, who have lived in the region for thousands of years, as well as about the history of European settlement and the environmental challenges facing the lake today.

The tour is narrated by Washoe tribal members and other experts, and it includes stops at several points of interest, such as the Washoe Indian Museum, the Tahoe Rim Trail, and Emerald Bay State Park.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California along with so many other great organizations from the Lake Tahoe area who helped put together this one-of-a-kind tri-lingual audio tour and its launch event that celebrates public lands by learning about language, culture, and responsible recreation,” said Mila Bock, the NFF’s California Program Coordinator in the Tahoe Area. “It’s difficult to talk about what this tour means to me without mentioning what an honor it has been to work with the Tribe, and how humbling it was to deconstruct some of my perceptions of natural and human history by applying a new cultural lens to the narrative I learned. I’m grateful to have had a hand in bringing forth a concept and opportunity that resonated with the Tribe and I’m happy we could support their engagement in a way that truly brings a whole new dimension to this tour.”

The audio tour is free to download and use, and it is available on the NFF website.