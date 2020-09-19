Lake Tahoe National Forest day-use areas to open Saturday

Kiva Beach at Lake Tahoe will be open for day use starting Saturday, Sept. 19.

Provided / Ryan Hoffman

National forests surrounding Lake Tahoe have been given the go-ahead to increase access to some degree, officials announced Friday.

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region said nine forests, including the Eldorado, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Tahoe national forests, may open starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Officials said each forest will implement their own orders that will either limit dispersed use or provide for area closures around fires.

The prohibition of the use of any ignition source (campfires, gas stoves, etc.) on all forest lands throughout California remains in place.

Officials say the conditions can change quickly and everyone should adhere to whatever guidelines are implemented.

“We understand how important access to the National Forests is to our visitors,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. “Continued closures are essential based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources, and to provide for firefighter and public safety.”

Trails, trailheads, beaches and interpretive areas in the LTBMU are opening for day use. Camping and overnighting will not be permitted and campgrounds will remain closed. Emergency fire restrictions will remain in effect through Nov. 30.

On the Tahoe National Forest, camping will only be allowed in developed campgrounds and within 500 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail.

Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in lawful hunting and open flames of any kind, including smoking or camp stoves are still banned through Oct. 18.

A limited number of campgrounds will be available on a first-come/ first-serve basis weekend including Cottonwood, Giant Gap, Whitecloud, Cold Creek, Schoolhouse, Granite Flat, Indian Valley, Prosser and Silver campgrounds. The rest of the campgrounds will remain closed through the weekend.

Nine National Forests in California remain closed: Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Los Padres NF, Inyo NF, Klamath NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, Sierra NF, and Six Rivers NF. This decision will continue to be reviewed daily with evolving fire and weather conditions.