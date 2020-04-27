National Guard flyover Tuesday to honor frontline coronavirus workers

The flyover should be over Barton hospital at approximately 12:14 p.m. and over Incline hospital at 12:21 p.m.

Provided

The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, also known as the “High Rollers,” are scheduled for a C-130 flyover noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday passing Northern Nevada and Sierra range medical facilities to honor first responders on the frontline battling COVID-19.

“The High Rollers and the Nevada National Guard would like to show their support with a flyover for all men and women serving as COVID-19 frontline responders,” said Col. Jacob Hammons, 152nd Airlift Wing commander, in a press release. “We are honored to fly for Nevada’s healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel who have demonstrated an incredible work ethic and resolve during this pandemic. They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the ‘Battle Born’ spirit that will enable us to get through this difficult time — and come out stronger on the other side.”

The flyover is set to begin at the Reno Air National Guard Base shortly before noon Tuesday and pass over Renown South Medical Center at noon.

During the following hour, flyover locations include: Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City (12:07 p.m.); Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville (12:10 p.m.); Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe

Support Local Journalism Donate



(12:14 p.m.); Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village (12:21 p.m.); Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee (12:26 p.m.); St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno ; Renown Regional Medical Center; VA Sierra Nevada Health Care Center; University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (12:33 p.m.); Banner Health Center in Fernley (12:40 p.m.); Lahontan Valley VA Clinic, Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon (12:47 p.m.) and Renown and Rural Health Centers in Silver Springs (12:54 p.m.).