National Public Schools Week puts spotlight on education

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – The Washoe County School District will join counterparts nationwide in celebrating National Public Schools Week from now through March 1.

Incline Village has three public schools.

Incline Elementary School

Incline Middle School

Incline High School

“We celebrate our public education system in Washoe County and the knowledge, support, training and services it provides to our students and families,” said WCSD Board of Trustees President Beth Smith. “Above all, our educators, staff members, and Board trustees are dedicated to the success and well-being of our children, and I am proud and privileged to serve with them in this worthy work.”

The annual event recognizes the importance of public schools in the lives of more than 50 million public school students in America. It also showcases the vital role public schools play in providing equitable learning opportunities for all students.

“We are proud of the work we do to support our 60,000 students, their families, and our 8,000 staff members who make a free, high-quality public education possible in Washoe County,” said Dr. Kristen McNeill, WCSD interim superintendent. “This is a celebration of our neighborhood public schools, where students learn, grow, and find the supports and services they need every day. I commend our educators, support staff members, and administrators who bring their skills and training to their work on behalf of our children.”

Public Schools Week 2024 is part of the national effort to celebrate the role of free public education in America. Public schools let children improve their lives by providing a free education from teachers, staff and administrators who support and advocate for their students.

More than 10 million educators, principals, parents and community members are expected to participate in events to honor the public school system. The observance is sponsored in part by the American School Superintendents Association, American Federation of Teachers, American School Counselor Association, the National School Boards Association, the National PTA, and others.

To learn more about Public Schools Week, visit http://www.publicschoolproud.org .