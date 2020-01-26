Three-day national weather conference starts today at Harveys Lake Tahoe, public presentation is Monday

Ezra David Romero (left) from Capital Radio's TahoeLand podcast will be a guest speaker Monday morning at Operation Sierra Storm.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The leading national weather conference, Operation Sierra Storm, is being held over the next three days at Lake Tahoe.

The conference, held on Sunday through Tuesday, Jan. 26-28, will feature leading scientists and experts discussing current topics and trends.

The conference itself costs $375 but a free public presentation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, starting at 8 a.m. and lasting into until about noon.

Creators of Capital Public Radio’s TahoeLand podcast will be hosting a discussion called “How Tahoe Deals with Climate Change,” from 8-9:15 a.m.

CapRadio’s environment reporter Ezra David Romero and interactive producer and data reporter Emily Zentner will be presenting and have question and answer session with the audience.

Then, from 9:30-11 a.m., the public can attend the panel, “Wildfires: The New Reality – Conditions, Public Safety, Power Outages.”

The panel will address current and long-range conditions, power outages/impacts, extreme red flag warnings and public messaging best practices.

The speakers include Chris Anthony with CALFire, Rich Thompson with National Weather Service, Scott Strenfel with Pacific Gas and Electric and Chad Myers with CNN.

The discussions will be held at Harveys Lake Tahoe Cabaret Theater. RSVPs can be made at bit.ly/OSSTahoe.

To learn more about Operation Sierra Storm, visit https://osstahoe.com.