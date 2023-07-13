National Weather Service warns dangerously hot temperatures

A heat advisory is in effect July 15-16.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A heat wave is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this weekend, according to a Heat Advisory put into effect by the National Weather Service.

“Although this morning will begin relatively cool, the day will warm up to the more typical July heat with some relief provided by afternoon breezes. Friday’s temperatures will be the prelude to what may become a record breaking hot weekend,” according to NWS Reno.

The advisory is in place starting at noon on Saturday July 15, during which temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. The advisory will last until 8 p.m. on Sunday July 16.

Douglas County is preparing for the heat wave by offering information and resources to help protect the public.

“Douglas County would like to advise our residents and visitors to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun during the hottest period of the day, and check up on those relatives and neighbors who are heat vulnerable,” a press release from the County stated. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors in hot weather can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Periods of high heat can cause power outages. Extended outages may impact the community—closing stores, transportation, banks, and gas stations. Please be prepared.

For more information on preparing for high temperatures, visit ready.gov/heat .

People can visit Kahle Park and Community Center at 236 NV-207, Stateline, Nev. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to use the air conditioning and cool down.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening through Tuesday, as well as slightly cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are around 85 degrees, which according to NWS is more typical for July temperatures.