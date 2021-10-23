Natural Grocers set to be approved next week for Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After over a year of vacancy, a new proposal to demolish a pair of existing buildings at 869 and 873 Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village in order to construct a new 10,8000-square foot commercial building on both lots is set to be approved next week by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The project is a new Natural Grocers, proposed by Kevin Beck.

The specialty retailer store is ready to be passed through the TRPA while Village Market is in the process of shuttering for good. The initial proposal was submitted in April.

“It seems like [the Natural Grocers proposal] fits with what’s happening in the Incline community with their commercial centers,” said TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen.

Cowen explained that even though the project proposal is on the consent calendar for the TRPA’s next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, it’s a project that was able to mostly become established on it’s own due to Washoe County’s Area Plan that allows the streamlining of permit process when remodeling or repurposing an existing site.





“In the future, fewer of these projects are going to come to the TRPA and that’s really what we want,” said Cowen. “The basin wanted us to go in that direction, to remove those layers of permit processes and make it more feasible to invest.”

In the Initial Environmental Checklist done prior to the TRPA meeting next Wednesday, a note was made that both of the units are currently vacant and in poor condition. Though stepping back in the process and making it easier for redevelopment, Cowen said that buildings such as the ones on Tahoe Boulevard will now be restored, and add to the scenic value of the commercial properties, as well as allow for better taken care of properties overall in the area.

“So that’s one of the reasons that we’re excited about this project, is because we get environmental benefits for when someone comes in and redevelops the developments really well,” said Cowen.

Although the TRPA is working on stepping out of the building processes in certain ways, Cowen said that there are still opportunities for the public to be informed about the project.

Cowen said through his talks with her, he learned Washoe Commissioner Alexis Hill is working on getting the project presented by the Washoe County Citizen Advisory Board in order to bring in community opinion.

“It sounds like there may be a public showcasing happening,” said Cowen. It’s not yet confirmed if or when the project will show up on the board for discussion.