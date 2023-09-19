Natural Grocers to host hiring event ahead of opening new store in Incline Village this winter

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Those who’ve driven through Incline Village this summer have seen the massive progress that has been made on the new Natural Grocers building on Tahoe Blvd.

Now, the Natural Grocers team is excited to announce the planned opening of the new store this winter on Jan. 17, 2024, with residents of Incline Village and the surrounding communities invited to attend a special hiring event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The hiring event, which will be hosted at the Incline Village Library, will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the company’s history, founding principles, and future employment opportunities.

“We are excited to be opening a new store in the picturesque, active city of Incline Village,” said recruiter for Natural Grocers Cameron Elder. “We’ve had community requests to open a store at his location for years. We look forward to serving the members of this community with our world-class customer service in the friendly and welcoming shopping environment we’re known for.”

The event will allow participants to meet recruiters from Natural Grocers to learn more about the company, watch a presentation on what sets the company apart from others, all while enjoying some Natural Grocers brand goodies, giveaways, and more.

To register for the meet and greet visit naturalgrocers.jibeapply.com/event-6149/talentcommunity/signup .