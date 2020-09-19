Naturalist Kaufmann to host virtual walk of burned forest

Oakland writer and naturalist Obi Kaufmann will host a virtual walk through a burned forest on Friday, Sept. 25.

Provided / Pete Rosos

As historic wildfires continue to burn across much of California, Oakland writer and naturalist Obi Kaufmann is hoping to shed light on fire ecology and fire history by hosting a virtual walk through a burned forest in the Sierra that is in the midst of recovery.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Kaufmann and a small crew will take viewers on a live tour of a burned out area, while offering his perspective on the history of fire and its behavior in California while discussing other aspects of climate and human development.

“Throughout the walk, I’ll be balancing my presentation between an analysis of fire ecology with a cursory survey of fire-history in California and what fire means to our ever-evolving identity as Californians in the 21st century,” said Kaufmann.

The walk will serve as part of a virtual tour for Kaufmann, who released his third book, “The Forests of California,” on Sept. 8.

The location of the walk has yet to be determined said Kaufmann, but will likely be somewhere on the west side of the Pacific Crest Trail or in the eastern Sierra. During the walk, which is being sponsored by the Shane McConkey Foundation, Sierra State Parks and Word After Word Books, Kaufmann said he’ll review three tiers of fire at scale across the landscape, including flame and fire regime — the general pattern in which fires naturally occur in a particular ecosystem over an extended period of time.

Through the walk Kaufmann said he hopes to showcase a unique environment and how it’s recovering from wildfire while also advocating for forest stewardship.

The hike will conclude with a live question and answer session hosted by local skier Amie Engerbretson.

Tickets to the virtual event, Walk with Obi: Burned Forests of the Sierra, available at http://www.walkwithobi.eventbrite.com. Cost for the event ranges from $10 for general admission up to $145 for the event and Kauffman’s three books.