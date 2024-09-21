Nature’s Rx to unplug and unwind

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Instead of turning to unhealthy behavior, there is a natural remedy that offers fast chillaxing results. Getting back to Mother Nature is a prescribed medicine. Tuning into “green” environment is the new “nature pill” for relaxation and well-being. Take a peek of how nature’s finest remedies can work for you.

Chillax with Calming Plant-Based Foods. Stressful circumstances can trigger the need to reach for comforting foods. Nutritionists recommend munching apples because these natural tranquilizers”—can trigger “happy chemicals” such as dopamine and serotonin. Studies on superfoods that contain feel good chemicals show this may be true. Also, spicy foods like hot chili peppers, a super herb, can boost your brain’s release of feel-good endorphins and reduce anxiety. Credit is given to its compound capsaicin. Plus, a cup of Joe (in moderation due to its caffeine) which comes from seeds of a tree, stimulates the release of dopamine, the brain neurotransmitter when released can lessen stress. Plus, past research shows potatoes, a root vegetable, revs up levels of serotonin — nature’s Prozac.

Take a Whiff of Nature’s Scents. You can also alleviate stress by smelling nature’s scent-sational smells. The olfactory response is directly linked to the emotional center of the brain. The smell of pine trees provides a feel-good boost. Research reveals feelings such as tranquility that stem from smell and the limbic system—or pleasure center of the brain that controls your memory. Nice smells like fresh spices like cinnamon and herbs such as rosemary or clean mountain air provide a sense of calm.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors for R&R. Getting out into in nature, absorbing natural light, can boost your spirit, too, thanks to serotonin, doctors will tell you. Escaping a work environment can help you to get out of your mind, release stressors, and connects you to nature. Past research discovered that people walking in a forest had lower blood pressure and levels of cortisol (the stress hormone). The findings: Twenty minutes spent walking outdoors connects you to nature and can lower the levels of stress hormones in the body.

Stress-free Bed Behavior. Did you know lack of sleep depletes energy and frazzle nerves? To fall asleep, follow these basic bedtime rules: Listen to a sleep sound machine for sound sleeping, or enjoy the tinkle of an early fall rain to sounds of silence. Drink a cup of herbal tea. Keep the temperature at 60-67 F. Open the shades to wake up to natural light.

Simply put, eating fresh food, inhaling nature’s smells, tuning into savoring the great outdoors whether it’s going to the lake, park, or woods and your yard or porch can work wonders. Nature heals. It’s the new chill pill prescription doctors are prescribing in the 21st century.

Pawsitive Vibes

Researchers say dogs and cats can help you chill. Four-leggers can help reduce anxiety and stress by providing “the relaxation response”—in other words, a physiological state of deep rest. Dog walking is a great physical activity for you and your best friend; getting regular exercise helps boost feel-good endorphins just like when you swim or workout. Also, felines and canines can help us slow down. In doing so, blood pressure is reduced. A cat’s purr or dog’s companionship can actually cause a sense of calm.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, the Rescue Me! trilogy, Soulmates with Paws, and the new book Courage with Paws to be released this fall. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com