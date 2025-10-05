Navigating Perimenopause: Your guide to a healthy transition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Perimenopause may feel like a distant concern. But preparing now can help ease this natural life transition — and your future self will thank you.

Let’s break down what perimenopause is and what to expect in the next stage: menopause.

Symptoms of Perimenopause

Perimenopause, meaning “around menopause,” begins when your ovaries start producing less estrogen. This phase can last four to eight years, typically starting in your 40s, though it can begin earlier.

During this time, the length of your menstrual cycles may change, and you might experience symptoms such as:

Mood changes

Heavier or lighter periods

Hot flashes

Night sweats

Vaginal dryness

The Next Chapter

Menopause officially begins when you’ve gone 12 consecutive months without a period, usually between ages 40 and 58.

Many symptoms of perimenopause can continue during menopause, as your body adjusts to lower estrogen levels.

Checklist: Preparing for Perimenopause

Perimenopause may feel far off, but taking steps now can support your physical and mental health as you approach this transition. Use this checklist to start prioritizing your well-being.

Nourish Your Body: Incorporate more plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your diet. Include protein and calcium-rich foods to help maintain muscle mass and strengthen bones.

Incorporate more plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your diet. Include protein and calcium-rich foods to help maintain muscle mass and strengthen bones. Build Strength: Muscle loss naturally begins during perimenopause, increasing the risk for osteoporosis. Add strength training exercises to your fitness routine to help protect your bones and maintain muscle.

Muscle loss naturally begins during perimenopause, increasing the risk for osteoporosis. Add strength training exercises to your fitness routine to help protect your bones and maintain muscle. Prioritize Sleep: Lack of sleep can impact your mood and ability to manage stress. Set yourself up for better rest by avoiding screens an hour before bed and creating a cool, dark, and quiet sleep environment.

Lack of sleep can impact your mood and ability to manage stress. Set yourself up for better rest by avoiding screens an hour before bed and creating a cool, dark, and quiet sleep environment. Seek Support When Needed: If you’re struggling emotionally or physically, reach out to your OB/GYN. They can connect you with mental health resources, prescribe medications for mood changes, or discuss hormone therapy options to ease symptoms.

It’s never too soon to start habits that will support your health when you reach perimenopause.

Dr. Megan Jewell is a board-certified OB/GYN and Menopause Society-Certified Practitioner with Barton Obstetrics & Gynecology. The team at Barton OB/GYN provides gynecological, obstetrical, and family planning services in South Lake Tahoe and Minden. For more information, call 530.543.5711 or visit BartonHealth.org. And join Dr. Jewell for a free webinar, “Insights into Midlife Hormonal Health for Women,” on Thursday, October 23 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.; details at BartonHealth.org/Lecture.