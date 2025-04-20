Navigating youth mental development in today’s digital world

For years, experts have advised limiting screen time for children, with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending no screen time for children under two and a maximum of two hours per day for older kids. However, since these guidelines were issued in 2011, screen time has become even more prevalent in children’s lives.

Today, 30% of children interact with screens before age two, and most teens own smartphones. This has raised the need for updated guidance on how screen time impacts children’s development and mental health.

The Impact of Screen Time

Excessive screen time, particularly on social media, has been linked to increased feelings of anxiety, depression, and loneliness in teens. It can also lead to sleep disturbances, attention problems, and reduced physical activity.

For infants and toddlers, too much screen time can interfere with crucial brain development, as it reduces opportunities for parent-child interaction, which is essential for language development and learning. Experts suggest that video calls with distant family members can offer a balanced use of technology while promoting emotional connection.

For school-aged children, screens can be useful for educational purposes, but it’s essential to choose age-appropriate, high-quality content. Resources like Common Sense Media can help parents assess content. Unstructured, offline play, however, is equally important, as it enhances problem-solving skills and emotional resilience.

Teenagers face unique challenges with social media, which can help them explore their identity but also contribute to body image issues, cyberbullying, and social anxiety. Parents should educate teens about online safety, set boundaries, and encourage offline activities to balance their digital lives and promote emotional well-being.

Setting Healthy Guardrails

To protect mental health across all ages, setting limits on screen time is crucial. Strategies include:

No screens in bedrooms

Unplugged family meals

A media curfew to promote better sleep

A media plan for the whole family that includes what types of media are approved, when, and how to ensure healthy safe limits

Parents should model healthy media habits by prioritizing screen-free interactions and choosing content that reflects values like empathy and resilience.

In today’s digital age, creating a balanced approach to screen time can help children develop healthy habits that support both their mental and physical well-being.

Dr. Sarah Bourne is a pediatric specialist with Barton Pediatrics, offering care to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults, including annual preventative visits or well-child care checks.