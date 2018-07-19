NDOT completes US 50 pedestrian safety improvements on Lake Tahoe East Shore

Work to install pedestrian safety improvements on U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove has wrapped up, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Prior to the improvements, which concluded Wednesday, July 18, there was one constantly-flashing pedestrian crossing light at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lake Shore Boulevard — a stretch of highway that sees as many as 20,000 drivers per day.

To improve pedestrian safety, NDOT completed the following:

The previous signal was replaced with two electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, known as rectangular rapid flashing beacons. The beacons allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street.

NDOT also installed advance signals to give drivers advance notice to stop for any pedestrians crossing ahead.

Sidewalks were improved for safer and easier pedestrian travel.

Overhead street lighting has been installed for enhanced visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The approximately $294,000 in improvements were completed by contractor Par Electrical Contractors, Inc.

NDOT says it also will install similar pedestrian safety enhancements in Carson City and Dayton. In 2017, the department completed pedestrian safety improvements in Reno.

The improvements are part of the approximately $10 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates to pedestrian safety improvements every year. NDOT said it also dedicates approximately $21 million annually in federal highway safety funds to roadway safety projects and programs.