NDOT finds no damage to bridges after quake that rattled Lake Tahoe

Shake map for Friday's earthquake.

Following an earthquake that hit the Carson City, Douglas County area on Friday night, and rattled homes all around Lake Tahoe, the Nevada Department of Transportation says no bridges were affected.

NDOT said in a press release that personnel inspected 32 bridges between Carson City and Reno for damage to bridge columns, beams and decks and they were found to have no visible damage from the 5.0 quake.

Per national bridge inspection guidelines, drainage pipes and culverts which extend twenty feet or more underneath a roadway were also inspected.

Nevada’s bridges have been ranked some of the nation’s very best for the previous six years, according to the release.

U.S. Department of Transportation bridge inventory data shows only 1.4% of Nevada’s nearly 2,000 public bridges rated in poor condition. Compared to the 7.6% national average, it is the nation’s second-best ranking, with Texas ranked as top.

Bridges rated in poor conditions are not necessarily unsafe or dangerous. Rather, these bridges become a priority for corrective measures, and may be posted to restrict the weight of vehicles using them.

NDOT inspects the majority of bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years.