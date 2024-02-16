NDOT gathering public input on draft U.S. 50 Plan, lane reduction not included

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on the draft U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The plan establishes a blueprint for potential future improvements to U.S. 50 on Tahoe’s east shore between the U.S. 50/State Route 28 junction and the Nevada-California state line. Study recommendations do NOT include reduction of the number of highway lanes.

Members of the public can now visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore to view the draft plan and provide feedback. Those wishing to provide input can submit feedback via e-mail or mail, or during the in-person public meeting.

On-line/E-mail Feedback Option : The public can view project information and provide comments by visiting dot.nv.gov/us50eastshore any time by March 14, 2024. Comments can be submitted by e-mailing mchandler@dot.nv.gov or mailing Melissa Chandler, NDOT planning, at 1263 South Street, Carson City, NV 89712 before 5 p.m. March 14.

: The public can view project information and provide comments by visiting dot.nv.gov/us50eastshore any time by March 14, 2024. Comments can be submitted by e-mailing mchandler@dot.nv.gov or mailing Melissa Chandler, NDOT planning, at 1263 South Street, Carson City, NV 89712 before 5 p.m. March 14. In-person Meeting Option : An in-person open house public meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 between 4:30-7 p.m. at George Whittell High School, located at 240 Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove. The meeting will be held in an open-house format, with a formal presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.

: An in-person open house public meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 between 4:30-7 p.m. at George Whittell High School, located at 240 Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove. The meeting will be held in an open-house format, with a formal presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m. Those needing additional assistance with access to the meeting can contact 702.385.6509 or email jhopkins@dot.nv.gov .

On average, more 100 crashes occur every year on the corridor, almost 1/3 of which are documented to have speed as a contributing factor.

The draft plan is one of the final stages of a multi-year planning process to develop goals and identify vehicle, transit and multi-modal strategies to enhance traffic mobility and safety for all.

Since the planning process launched in 2021, outreach efforts have included engaging with nearly 400 public outreach tour attendees and reviewing more than 4,200 public and stakeholder comments.

The plan proposes a range of future vehicle, transit and multi-modal strategies to enhance roadway safety and mobility on U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border.

A sample of key concepts include:

Intersection improvements to enhance safety and mobility at intersections such as the U.S. 50 and State Route 28 junction.

Review options to relocate potentially unsafe shoulder parking areas to off-highway parking lots to reduce unsafe turns and traffic delays as drivers search for parking, as well as supporting transit and other transportation improvements.

When finalized, the plan will provide a high-level vision of potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types. The study is being conducted in coordination with other local, state and federal agencies, including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency as a stakeholder.

Further engineering and formal intersection engineering evaluations could be used to identify and prioritize the most effective highway improvements in future years.

This year, the Department will launch a project to repave approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit for a smoother and safer drive. The resurfacing will not reduce the number of highway lanes.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.